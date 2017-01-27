Todd Helton joins University of Tennessee’s baseball staff

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Moving from the Rockies to the Smokies, former Colorado Rockies first baseman and Tennessee-All American Todd Helton is joining the University of Tennessee coaching staff.

University of Tennessee head baseball coach Dave Serrano announced Helton will join the baseball staff as director of player development. The university said he will be responsible for maintaining alumni relations, assisting with on-campus recruiting, collaborating with Tennesse’s coaching staff and helping current players make informed decisions about pursuing professional baseball careers.

“It’s an honor to have one of Tennessee’s best players coming back to be with our program,” Serrano said. “Our players and coaching staff will benefit from having Todd Helton’s presence around the ball field.”

Helton, a career .316 hitter, retired in 2013 after a 17-year career, all with the Rockies. He is the first player in the team’s 22-year history to have his number retired.

“After spending three years at Tennessee and 17 years in the Major Leagues with the Colorado Rockies, I really wanted to give back to this program any way that I can,” Helton said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report