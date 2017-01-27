Things to do in East Tennessee: January 27-29

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Colder temperatures have returned to East Tennessee, but don’t let the weather stop you from having fun during the weekend. There are many events in the area for runners, music lovers and more!

All Weekend

Lyrics and Lore

The Smoky Mountains Songwriters Festival and The International Storytelling Center are hosting the event at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort. Attendees can get a “hands-on” experience with workshops. There will be talks from internationally recognized storytellers and hit songwriters.

There will be performances by Keith Anderson, Scott Reeves, Bil Lepp, Brady Seals, Carl Jackson and more.

For tickets visit the Smoky Mountains Songwriters Festival’s website or call 865-604-9066.

Snowdown Festival

The event in Townsend will feature an assortment of food, events, classes, activities, and more. The Townsend Artisan Guild will offer textile arts classes, and the foothills quilters guild will have quilting demonstrations.

If you’re hungry, plan on going to Sunday’s church breakfast, the chili cook off competition, or to a wide selection of food and beverage pairings.

Pricing for all the events vary based on activity, and for a full look at the events go to http://www.townsendsnowdown.com/events/.

Friday-Saturday

42nd Street

Musical lovers can see the show at the Tennessee Theatre. The musical tells the story of a young dancer who hopes to make it on Broadway.

For more information on showtimes and events, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.

Friday

Beardsley Farm Snow Day

Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria is hosting the event. There will be seven performances from area musicians, a soup contest featuring Knoxville restaurants, a silent auction and a beard pageant. The event will raise money for the CAC Beardsley Community Farm. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and soup is $5.

Saturday

Covenant Kids Run

The race will be at Zoo Knoxville at noon. The event is a part of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and encourage children to be in a fitness program. Children do not have to run during the race. They can hop, skip or walk! Children are encouraged to log miles starting at the time of the race in order to complete 26.2 miles by the time of the official Covenant Kids Run in April.

On-site registration starts at 10 a.m.

Sunday

Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra

The music group will be performing a free family concert at 2 p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. Music will feature Russell Peck’s “Playing with Style and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.” Also, there will be instrument demonstrations and an “instrument petting zoo.”

Discover Knoxville Coffee

Attendees can take a KnoxBrewTour with KnoxFoodie, LetUsDrinkKnox and New2Knox to visit area coffee shops. The three-hour tour includes a tour of Honeybee Coffee Roasters, cupping experience with KBrew, tastings at Holly’s Gourmet Market, giveaways and more. The tour is $50 and starts at 1 p.m.