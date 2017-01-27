Sen. Alexander’s office dispels retirement, Peyton Manning rumors

Related Coverage Peyton Manning to attend Congressional Republican policy retreat

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Sen. Lamar Alexander’s office says rumors that he is retiring in 2020 and that Peyton Manning is considering running for his seat are unfounded.

Politics website Politico reported in its daily playbook briefing that “Several Republicans are wondering whether Peyton Manning will run for Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat when he retires. GOP insiders say Alexander won’t run for another term in 2020.”

Manning was invited to attend the Congressional Republican Policy Retreat earlier this week.

Alexander’s chief of staff issued a statement saying:

“Like everybody else in Tennessee, Senator Alexander is a big fan of Peyton Manning. The senator has made no formal decision about 2020 but he’s fundraising and taking the steps one would take to prepare for re-election.”