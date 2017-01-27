SEEED Knox hosts ‘Green Tie’ event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A non-profit focused on creating environmentally friendly jobs for Knoxville’s urban young people celebrated the graduation of students in their career readiness program with a “green tie” event.

Students with Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED) undergo an intensive 8-week program that teaches critical life and job skills for young adults. The career readiness program offers training in resume writing, goal setting, cover letters, job application and various other life and job skills.

“I want to make sure that they have the same helping hands that I had coming along,” said Stan Johnson, the Executive Director of SEEED. “I don’t necessarily need a hand-out, I need a hand-up, so we want to make sure that these young people have the same opportunities that everyone else has.”

The Green Tie event is also a fundraiser for the next career readiness class. Visit SEED’s website for details on the program and volunteer opportunities.