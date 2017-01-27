School bus involved in Knox County crash, no students injured

KARNS (WATE) – A school bus was involved in a crash in Knox County Friday morning.

The crash involving the bus and a black Infinity happened at Hardin Valley and Reagan Road. None of the 30 students on bus No.924 were injured.

The students were transported to Karns Middle and Karns High School by another bus. The driver of the bus was transported to Park West.

Carly Harrington, a spokesperson for Knox County School said the car in front of the bus stopped suddenly and the bus his the car. She said no citations were issued.