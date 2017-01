KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police are responding to a shooting Friday night at an East Knoxville dollar store.

Police dispatchers said they were called to Dollar General, 2265 McCalla Avenue, around 8 p.m. for a shooting with a victim. No other details have been released.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic updates.