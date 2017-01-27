Ober Gatlinburg ski, snowboarding areas to reopen Saturday

GATLINBURG (WATE) – With the return of cold weather, Ober Gatlinburg is reopening it’s ski and snowboard area Saturday morning.

Snowmakers have been busy since Thursday night. Cub Way, Castle Run and Ski School are all set to open at 11 a.m. Saturday with a 10 to 15 inch base. Snow is also being made on Mogul Ridge and it is expected to reopen soon.

The resort temporarily closed its ski operations earlier this week due to weather not being cold enough to create snow. Snow tubing was still be available to visitors.

