Multiple-county police pursuit ends in arrest in Knox County

TAZEWELL (WATE) – One woman was arrested following a multiple-county police pursuit that ended in Knox County Friday afternoon.

Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray says Tazewell police attempted to stop a speeding car. The car did not stop and continued into New Tazewell, where Tazewell police terminated the pursuit and New Tazewell police took over.

The car traveled on Highway 133 through Maynardville and Union County. Union County officers got involved and laid down spike strips, which didn’t stop the driver.

She continued into Knox County and officers there also laid down a spike strip which caused the driver to crash through a fence.

The woman was arrested, but her charges are not known at this time. The identity of the woman was not released.

There were no injuries during this incident.