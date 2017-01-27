Michigan man sentenced after police find heroin in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Michigan man was sentenced after being convicted for drug charges.

Dale Vinson Merritt, 46, of Detroit was sentenced to serve 12 years for possession with intent to sell heroin. He will serve the sentence after he finishes his prior sentence of 17 years for selling the drug.

Investigators say Merritt trafficked heroin from his home near Knoxville Center Mall.

In November of 2014, Knoxville police officers went to Merritt’s home to serve an arrest warrant. Officers say they smelled marijuana when Merritt opened the door. Inside the home, law enforcement found four firearms and a small safe that held 70 grams of heroin, digital scales and plastic bags.

The amount of heroin found has a street value of around $20,000.

Also, a jury ordered Merritt to pay a fine of $100,000. He has 18 prior felony convictions involving drugs, weapons offenses and assaults.

