Maryville College students host panel discussion on Affordable Care Act

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The first executive order signed by President Donald Trump was directed at his campaign promise to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, known more commonly as Obamacare.

That move, paired with his talk during his time on the campaign trail, has millions of Americans worried about what could happen to their health care costs and coverage.

“If it gets repealed, I don’t have any another option,” Giovani Douyon, Maryville College football player, said. “My mom wouldn’t be able to afford it so I would pretty much be on my own and being a college student and being an athlete, it would be hard to do something like that because I can’t exactly work to be able to sustain myself on healthcare.”

Among those concerned are students at Maryville College, who held a panel discussion on Jan. 27 to discuss the consequences of repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, pointing to Senator Alexander’s recent vote to begin to repeal the process.

“By Senator Lamar Alexander wanting to repeal it without a replacement is a complete injustice to the working class,” Kalyn Carpenter, a Maryville College junior, said.

With college students having the option of staying under their parents health care policy until 26 under ACA, students said it brings them comfort knowing that they are insured.

“Having that confidence that if anything happens, I will have that insurance is incredible,” Carpenter said. “I know that I’m going to be able to achieve my dreams and get what I need to get done, done without having to worry about how I’m going to be able to eat, and go to school and pay for my doctor’s visits.”

Panelists said they hope the discussion will inspire fellow students to reach out to their lawmakers to make sure their voices are heard.

“The goal of this discussion was to really show people a different perspective about how the ACA affects students,” Will Winters, a Maryville College football player, said. “There are about 1,100 students on campus, and I’ve probably talked to about half of them in the last couple months, just asking them how the ACA affects them and it affects a lot of students. I don’t think people really understand how many students it affects.”