LeConte Medical Center donating items to Sevier County fire victims, others who need help

GATLINBURG (WATE) – In a room full of cardboard boxes, a group of volunteers at the LeConte Medical Center Donation Center work tirelessly to help those in need.

“Being the one that’s been loading the cars and everything else, it’s one of those things when you see those people and you see the emotion that they give you from helping them out, it makes you feel good at the end of the day,” said Doug Ginder.

From shoes to sheets, LeConte Medical Center has been providing fire survivors with necessities they lost in November.

“What they put on the list, they put down bear bone minimums,” said Ginder. “But as you load there car and you get to talk to them one on one, then you get to find out what’s really going on. When you hear their stories about how they had to come down the mountainside through the flames or whatever, it kind of puts life in perspective real quick.”

They are also assisting others in the community who are in need of some extra help.

“The folks that are coming in here that are getting things, they don’t ever take more than what they need,” said Michael Hatmaker with the Leconte Medical Center. “They’ve been very humble. The first few days watching those folks have been impressive, because when they come in they would take one or two items but we’ve kind of had to push them to take additional items just to tell them it’s okay.”

The volunteers tell me their work isn’t just helping the shoppers, but blessing their lives as well.

“It feels a vacuum there,” said Geraldine McKenry. “I don’t know, it just blesses me and I see the smile on the people’s face and the need that they need, I want to just give to them.”

Friday was the last day the LeConte Medical Center donation warehouse was open.

They will be donating all of the left over items to charities in Sevier County.