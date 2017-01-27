Lawsuit settlement reached, guns to be allowed in portions of Chilhowee Park

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The city of Knoxville has agreed to allow guns in parts of Chilhowee Park.

The case began with a change in law that allows permit holders to carry guns in parks and prevents cities from opting out. The city of Knoxville, however, insisted that Chilhowee Park was not a park, but rather a public assembly and entertainment venue, keeping the gun ban in place.

More online: Read the settlement [PDF]

A lawsuit followed, which has now been settled. The city agreed to allow permit holders to carry guns in the outdoor facilities when they’re not being used for an event. Guns will still be kept out of park buildings and the city will continue to define the venue not as a park.

Previous story: Gun rights advocates challenge gun ban at Knoxville’s Chilhowee Park

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s