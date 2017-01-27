Lawsuit settlement reached, guns to be allowed in portions of Chilhowee Park

Related Coverage Gun rights advocates challenge gun ban at Knoxville’s Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The city of Knoxville has agreed to allow guns in parts of Chilhowee Park.

The case began with a change in law that allows permit holders to carry guns in parks and prevents cities from opting out. The city of Knoxville, however, insisted that Chilhowee Park was not a park, but rather a public assembly and entertainment venue, keeping the gun ban in place.

More online: Read the settlement [PDF]

A lawsuit followed, which has now been settled. The city agreed to allow permit holders to carry guns in the outdoor facilities when they’re not being used for an event. Guns will still be kept out of park buildings and the city will continue to define the venue not as a park.

