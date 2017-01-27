Knoxville man arrested, accused of raping 9-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police in Knoxville arrested a suspect Friday accused of raping a 9-year-old girl.

Deadrick T. North, 20, is charged with one count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was taken into custody by the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, made up of officers from The Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials say the investigation began in October. North is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Facility.