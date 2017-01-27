Kentucky man dead after underground mine accident

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WATE) – A Kentucky man died after an underground mine accident in a Pike County.

Ray Hatfield, 42, was a conveyor belt attendant for 23 years. Investigators say he was injured inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2 in Pikeville.

“I’m asking all Kentuckians who understand and appreciate the power of prayer to please join with me in praying for the family, friends and co-workers of the Pikeville coal miner who tragically lost his life on the job yesterday,” Gov. Bevin said. “United we stand, divided we fall. We are Kentucky.”

The mine is closed while the Kentucky Department for Natuaral Resources, Division of mine Safety look into the incident.