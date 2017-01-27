Hawkins County husband charged with murder in shooting death of wife

CHURCH HILL (WJHL) – Church Hill Police Department officials said a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who was found dead from a gunshot wounds Friday morning inside an apartment in Church Hill.

According to a CHPD news release, the woman was identified as Beth Chandra Lawson, 40, of Church Hill. Her body has been sent to the forensic center in Johnson City for an autopsy.

Lawson’s husband, Bryan S. Lawson, 33, also of Church Hill, was charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the couple’s apartment on Holliston Mills Road around 7:45 a.m.

According to the release, the reckless endangerment charges were placed because the shooting happened near the couple’s 2-year-old son.

Police said the child was not injured in the shooting and child protective services responded to the scene to care for the child.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.