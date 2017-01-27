Gibbs hosts blood drive for 7-year-old with leukemia

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A first grader with leukemia has inspired the Gibbs community.

Johnny Sawyer Dyer, 7, was diagnosed with AML leukemia, which is rare for children. To help the boy, the staff at Gibbs Elementary, the PTA and the community worked together on Friday to host a blood drive and bone marrow registry.

Even the principal donated blood. The first 90 minutes saw more turnout than a normal does in a day, or roughly 70 people. There’s also a social media campaign with hashtag #JohnnySawyerStrong.