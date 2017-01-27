Family: DNA identifies last Gatlinburg fire victim as grandmother Pam Johnson

Related Coverage Family still searches for answers about last missing person from Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Family members say that DNA samples confirm the 14th person killed in the Gatlinburg wildfires has been positively identified as missing grandmother Pamela Johnson.

Johnson’s granddaughter Karyssa Dalton posted to Facebook that DNA samples confirm the last set of unidentified remains are those of Johnson. The family is also asking for help paying for Johnson’s cremation and memorial.

Dalton said she last talked to Johnson the night of the fire. The 59-year-old grandmother lived in Gatlinburg for the last 15 years and worked as a clerk at McKinney’s Market and Deli. Known as “Mama Pam.” She was last seen leaving work the night of November 28.

