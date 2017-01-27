Education protest held outside Sen. Alexander’s Nashville office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large group gathered Friday to protest outside Senator Lamar Alexander’s office on West End Avenue at Murphy Road.

The protesters are raising their concerns over President Donald Trump’s pick for the Secretary of Education, Betsy, DeVos, as many believe she isn’t good for the job.

The rally comes the same day Alexander’s office said it is trying to respond to the influx of calls they’ve received from constituents at both their local and DC offices.

DeVos confirmation hearing in front of Alexander’s HELP–Health, Education, Labor, Pensions– committee is Tuesday, so that is why he is being targeted.

