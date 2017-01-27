East Tennesseans take part in March For Life in Washington, DC

Related Coverage Vice President Pence to speak at anti-abortion rally in DC

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crowds of Americans, including some people from East Tennessee, were in the nation’s capital Friday motivated by the abortion issue for the 44th annual March For Life.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the rally, the first time a sitting vice president had ever done son. He told marchers near the Washington Monument that the nation’s founders intended life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to cover all Americans, including the unborn.

“We’re just having a good time, being enthusiastic about standing up for the unborn,” said Ginger Treece of Knoxville.

Treece was in D.C. walking in her first ever March For Life.

“My mother conceived me and she was told to abort me, so standing up for the rights of the unborn, those who don’t have a voice was hard for her. But she chose life so it’s very personal to me and that’s why I choose to march,” she said.

Roughly 300 people with the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville were marching in D.C. as well.

“It’s a beautiful expression of who we are as Americans have the ability to do, to demonstrate in a peaceful way for life,” said Bishop Richard Stika.

March For Life has happened every year since the Roe v. Wade decision in the 1970s but this time, it came on the heels of last weekend’s Women’s March.

“We’re very committed to seeing Roe v. Wade overturned and standing for those who don’t have a voice. It’s significant in that the timing of it, I guess the news media is more interested in it. There are media vans lining the streets here, antennas and trucks everywhere,” said Treece.

“The people who are marching this weekend are pro-women, women that are not born,” said Bishop Stika.

“I think the bottom line for us is that regardless of your beliefs on abortions, most people feel like politicians should not be part of that decision. That that decision should be left up to a person who’s pregnant, their family, their doctor, and their faith,” said Tory Mills with Planned Parenthood.

Reproductive rights were a part of both marches, although with very different focuses.

“It’s the same message. The message is that this is a civil rights issue of our generation and the young people who are here, I really believe they’re going to be the generation who seize the truth of science,” said Treece.