CAK senior organizes special needs basketball game

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Challenger basketball team brought smiles to fans Friday night as they showed off their skills on the court at Christian Academy of Knoxville.

Hayden Tanner, a senor basketball player at CAK, put the event together as part of his senior year capstone project. The Challenger Sports Program is made up of athletes with special needs.

Tanner has been working with Challenger Sports for a while, but says it was special to host the game on the same court he plays on.

“It’s always great watching their smiles when they play and it’s just a real joy,” said Tanner. “I absolutely love it to death.”

Basketball is not the only sport played by Challenger athletes. They also play baseball, golf, swimming and bowling.