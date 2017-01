CLINTON (WATE) – Anderson County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness, according to the director of schools.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott posted to Twitter Friday afternoon that a large number of students and staff are out sick, so school will be closed Monday and Tuesday. No other details have been confirmed.

Anderson County Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 30th &Tuesday, Jan. 31st due to a large number of students and staff out sick. — Dr. Tim Parrott (@TimTparrott) January 27, 2017