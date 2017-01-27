2 charged in West Tennessee home invasion, homicide

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested in a home invasion and homicide that happened earlier this month in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they began investigating the death of Timothy Edwards on Jan. 19 after he was found dead inside his home.

Agents say their investigation revealed Eddie Poindexter III and Armoni Hall as the individuals responsible.

The men are accused of forcing their way into the family’s Covington, Tennessee, home and shooting Edwards.

Poindexter was arrested Monday and Hall on Wednesday. Both are charged with felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

At the time of this release, both men were in the custody of the Tipton County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, with the possibility of additional arrests and charges.