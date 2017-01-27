1 year anniversary of Knoxville stop the violence forum

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
stop-the-violence

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One year ago, WATE 6 On Your Side joined with other media for a town hall meeting to address violence in Knoxville.

The meeting, called “Stop The Violence: A Community Conversation,” was held in the wake of the shooting the of Fulton High Schol student Zaevion Dobson and several other incidents of violence. The public was invited to attend the forum at Fulton High School and bring questions for a panel of 16 community leaders.

Watch: Stop the Violence: A community conversation

Numerous people stood in line to speak and ask for solutions to keep their kids safe and to stop gang violence. Many in the audience felt the meeting was a good start, but it was clear that an hourlong conversation wasn’t enough. Many questions went unanswered, but some walked away with hope for change.

After the town hall, WATE 6 On Your Side followed up with stories about groups coming together to help make Knoxville a safer place. We also told the stories of those wanting change.

Extending coverage: Stop the violence

Now one year later, Anchor Lori Tucker is following up to see where Knoxville stands. Watch WATE 6 On Your Side from 4, 5, and 6:00 p.m.

