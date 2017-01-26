Will the proposed Mexico border fence be made in America?

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WATE) – A company in Massachusetts is hoping the border fence will be built in New England.

Riverdale Mills makes metal mesh that are a staple in farming, agricultural, maritime, construction and security industries. In 2008, they were a subcontractor for a job to build 23-mile section of border fencing.

“I think we’re positioned better than most people in the country to do this product,” CEO Jim Knott Jr. told WCVB. “Typically, what they’ve done in the past is these are 20 feet tall and 5 feet in the ground so that you can’t tunnel under.”

Knott told CNN that while that there are a number of companies that make similar products, but they’re not based in America. He said his fences are nearly impossible to climb and military tests show cutting through with power tools take at least 40 minutes.

Trump has insisted many times the border structure will be a wall. The order he signed referred to “a contiguous, physical wall or other similarly secure, contiguous and impassable physical barrier.”

To build the wall, the president is relying on a 2006 law that authorized several hundred miles of fencing along the 2,000-mile frontier. How Trump plans to pay for the wall project is murky.

While he has repeatedly promised that Mexico will foot the bill, U.S. taxpayers are expected to cover the initial costs and the new administration has said nothing about how it might compel Mexico to reimburse the money.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump said, “There will be a payment; it will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form.”

Related: President Trump: Construction of border wall will begin in ‘months’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.