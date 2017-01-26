Wears Valley woman opens donation center, says area didn’t receive help after wildfires

WEARS VALLEY (WATE) – After the devastating wildfires in November in Sevier County, the area received help and attention from all over the country, especially Gatlinburg.

People in Wears Valley, however, say they were left out and didn’t receive the help they needed.

“All you kept hearing about was Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg,’’ said Sharon Hazard.

She took matters into her own hands.

“If you could have seen it in the beginning, it was a pile in the middle of the room,” said Hazard. “We were like we need tables and we need to organize this stuff. The stuff just keeps coming but what’s amazing is it’s going out as fast as it’s coming in.”

Hazard, along with area churches, opened up their own relief center known as the Wears Valley Strong Fire Relief Fund.

“Our church decided to take donations and immediately our basement was overrun with food and clothing and everything you see here,” said Jennifer Price. “We just started trying to help people as we heard about the need.”

Hazard says her approach to meeting needs for those who need help is different from the rest of the centers.

“We match it up,” said Hazard. “We take the names and we find out what their specific needs are. If it comes in, we ear mark it for them we call them on the phone, we say ‘here it is’ so it goes right out as soon as it comes in.”

If you would like to donate to the Wears Valley Strong Fire Relief Fund you can drop off a check at the Tennessee State Bank at 3177 Wears Valley Road or mail a check to

Tennessee State Bank

P.O. Box 1260

Pigeon Forge, TN 37868

Make checks out to the Wears Valley United Methodist Church with “Wears Valley Strong Fire Relief Fund” in the memo.

For more information about the Wears Valley Strong Fire Relief Center visit their Facebook page.