Tennessee Man’s “Walk For God” Honors Fallen Officers And Veterans

MEMPHIS (WATN) – One man is walking across the entire state of Tennessee to honor fallen officers and veterans.

John Derrick Smith says he started his mission after his mother became very ill.She recovered and he says it’s all thanks to God.

His journey started December 15th in Knoxville, and Wednesday he arrived in Memphis. Smith wants other people to know that they can change the world if they just try.

“There’s too much violence, too much hate in the world,” said Smith. “Violence only brings violence, it brings negativity. We can’t do nothing with violence.”

Smith says he plans to participate in the “Walk for God Week”. That’s this April in Nashville.

Smith says he prays the entire time he walks.