Knoxville man shot, killed by police in Alabama town

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) – Police say officers shot and killed a Tennessee man who they say drove his car toward officers in Oxford, Alabama.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge tells WBRC-TV that three officers were in the path of the suspect’s vehicle as he drove at them Wednesday. His name hasn’t been released.

Micah Randall Lambert (Chief Bill Partridge)
Micah Randall Lambert (Chief Bill Partridge)

Heflin, Alabama, Police Chief A.J. Benefield said police in Georgia and Alabama had been told to be on the lookout for the man, who had left his residence in Knox County, Tennessee, with a loaded firearm. He was described as a suspect in an assault who had post-traumatic stress disorder and had made suicidal threats.

Authorities say Heflin officers spotted the man and tried to stop him, but he continued on Interstate 20 to Oxford, where the shooting occurred.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s