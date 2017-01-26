SWEETWATER (WATE) – Sweetwater police are looking for a suspect after items were taken from several hotel rooms.

Investigators say a room was broken into around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, the theft may be connected to other incidents in the past several years.

Law enforcement say the suspect tends to walk past the hotel lobby and enters a room that is not locked. The report says the suspect may wait for victims to start loading their vehicles before entering the room. Police believe the suspect has tried to use stolen credit cards in Athens, Cleveland and Lenoir City.

The report says the suspect may be from Knoxville or Chattanooga. He was last seen driving a newer model of a black sports car, that may be a Mazda. Investigators do not know the vehicle’s license tag information.

If you have any information, contact the Sweetwater Police Department at 423-337-6151 or the Monroe County E-911 at 423-442-4357.

Tennessee man on the run after several hotel thefts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Sweetwater Police)