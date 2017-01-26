Tennessee lawmakers introduces ‘Heartbeat Bill’ to waive abortions

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Representative Micah Van Huss (R-Johnson City) introduced on Thursday a bill that prohibits an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill has been dubbed the “Heartbeat Bill”.

“It is imperative that we protect life. I wasn’t around for Roe v. Wade. I am now and I aim to make this right,” said Van Huss. “Six months ago, my wife and I welcomed our baby girl into the world. Do I think that a woman has a right to choose? I think that a woman has a right to live.”

Co-sponsor of the bill, Courtney Rogers (R – Goodlettsville) agrees.

“Life is precious. The regard that we give life affects us all. We cannot teach our following generations that the youngest among us can be terminated for being inconvenient. What value would be assigned to the elderly, or disabled, or addicted, or even our wounded on the battlefield? We must keep life as a sacred virtue. The fight for life is for all life. I am grateful to Rep. Van Huss for bringing this bill.”

Rep. Van Huss claims `the bill will prevent 90 percent of pregnancies from termination.

