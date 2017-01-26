South Knox County man charged with raping child

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
crime-alert

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A South Knox County man was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury for rape of a child.

Patrick Gray, 27, was taken into custody on a nine-count indictment that includes rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and rape. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility on $250,000 bond.

The case was investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crisis Unit, which investigates cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, animal abuse and cyber investigations.

