Report: Tennessee’s economy ‘steady footed’ in 2017

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new report shows a fairly optimistic outlook for Tennesseans.

The report, released by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, projects Tennessee and United States economies to stay on “steady footing” in 2017. However, it notes that some unknown factors, like a new administration and Congress could impact growth.

“In general, I think the economy will continue to show improvement,” said Matt Murray, associate director of the center and project director for the 2017 Economic Report to the Governor of the State of Tennessee. “But tighter labor markets will be a constraint on the capacity for additional growth. There is also some uncertainty regarding the fiscal policies of the new administration.”

As baby boomers retire, Murray says the labor market is tightening, which yields rising wages. Projections are that the number of retirees will increase between 80 and 100 percent over 15 years. At the same time, Tennessee’s population is only projected to grow at a rate of one percent per year, which matches the forecasted population growth for the nation.

Murray said the growth could mean higher interest rates, inflation and exchange rates. He says the backbone of the economic growth focuses around a projected 2.8 percent growth in 2017 consumer spending.

Tennessee is projected to see more job growth. Non-farm jobs are projected to increase by 1.4 percent in 2017 and 1.2 percent in 2018. However, manufacturing jobs are only expected to see gains of less than 1 percent for both years.

“The economic forecast is an essential planning tool for state and local governments in Tennessee as well as the business community,” Murray said. “It is encouraging that we are looking forward to continued economic expansion.”

The unemployment rate is expected to remain under five percent in 2017 and 2018, with a projected average rate of 4.8 percent in 2017 and 4.6 percent in 2018. Over the next decade, Tennessee’s unemployment rate is expected to continue its slow downward trend with the annualized unemployment rate resting at about 4.5 percent for the decade before falling to 4.5 percent in 2022.

“The economic forecast is an essential planning tool for state and local governments in Tennessee as well as the business community,” Murray said. “It is encouraging that we are looking forward to continued economic expansion.”

The housing market is expected to see slow growth. Residential fixed investment is expected to increase by 2.7 percent in 2017 and 3.1 percent in 2018.

More: Read the entire report [PDF]

“Now more than ever it is a great time to be a Tennesseean. More Tennesseans have jobs than ever before, our citizens are more educated and our household income is the highest in the state’s history,” said Randy Boyd, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and community Development, which commissions the report.

“While we certainly have a lot to be proud of, we must remember that our success isn’t spread equally across the state and there’s still much left to do. As we celebrate the progress our state has made over the past year, we must focus on continuing our efforts to boost all areas of the state so that opportunity and success are things that can be shared amongst all Tennesseans for years to come.”