New endangered tiger arrives at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new Malayan tiger from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California has arrived in Knoxville to be part of Zoo Knoxville’s new $10 million Tiger Forest habitat.

The 3-year-old female tiger named Arya arrived in Knoxville Wednesday night on a FedEx flight along with two handlers from Zoo Knoxville. Arya came on the recommendation of the Mayayan Tiger Species Survival Plan, which manager the breeding and social placement of all tigers in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Arya will make her public debut in April when the new tiger area officially opens, following a quarantine period in the zoo’s animal clinic. Zoo staff plan to pair her with one of the zoo’s two make tigers, Bashir and Tanvir.

Malayan tigers are critically endangered with fewer than 400 in existence. Currently, 64 are are in United States zoos.

PHOTOS: Arya arrives in Knoxville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Knoxville Zoo) (source: Knoxville Zoo) (source: Knoxville Zoo) (source: Knoxville Zoo) (source: Knoxville Zoo) (source: Knoxville Zoo) (source: Knoxville Zoo)