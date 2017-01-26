Late weekend wintry mix possible

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is watching the possibility of a wintry mix Sunday into Monday across East Tennessee.

Much colder air has already arrived across East Tennessee and we will remain seasonably cool the next several days. A few flurries will be possible Thursday night, Friday and Saturday, especially in the Smokies and higher elevations, but little if any travel impacts are expected.However, the best chance for a wintry mix with some accumulation looks to be Sunday into Monday. At this time, there are a lot of questions on what impacts we will see from this storm system because it is a little too soon to talk specific snowfall totals.

Here is a quick breakdown of some of the questions we have in the forecast:

It’s most likely that the plateau, Southeast Kentucky and the Smokies will have the greatest potential of seeing a wintry mix. However, the big question remains, when does Knoxville reach subfreezing temperatures?

The change over from rain to snow will be a key factor in this part of the forecast because if we cool near or below freezing earlier in the day on Sunday, the amount of potential snow will be greater than if we stay above freezing most of the day. With that said, the ground is still fairly warm, so that will play a role on how much accumulation we see area wide.

If you are concerned about travel impacts, it looks like slick spots could be possible late Sunday into Monday morning, but at this time, it’s too sooner to know specifics.

Also, there is no need to panic right now, we just want you to be AWARE of the changes headed our way.

We will continue to update this forecast as needed.