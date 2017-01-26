Knoxville bar and grill’s health score improves on reinspection

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A popular bar and grill that had received a low health inspection score recently been reinspected.

The Alley Bar and Grill, 7355 Kingston Pike – Old Grade: 79, New Grade: 99

This popular grill had a number of issues with what are called “risk factors” a few weeks ago. Cooled shrimp and rice had to be thrown away because they were too warm and some date markings on food about to be served indicated it had expired.

The inspector recently returned to The Alley to check the critical violations noted in the first inspection. All of the violations were corrected.

Top Scores of the Week:

Chuck E. Cheese, 8225 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Amber Restaurant, 6715 Maynardville Pike – Grade: 100

Cru Bistro, 11383 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Panda Express, 11480 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Red Robin, 11433 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Archer’s BBQ, 6714 Central Avenue Pike – Grade: 100

Elidio’s Pizza, 6714 Central Avenue Pike – Grade: 100

Marco’s Pizza, 1601 Ebenezer Road – Grade: 100

Mr. Gatti’s, 6903 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 100

Waffle House, 7102 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 99

Sonic Drive-In, 6949 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 99

Bad Daddy’s, 11683 Parkside Drive – Grade: 98