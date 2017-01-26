Kentucky man arrested in Oneida in manslaughter investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) – A man from Pine Knot, Kentucky was arrested in Oneida in connection to a manslaughter investigation.

Gary L. Roberts, 40, was seen leaving his resident with Kenneth L. Mullins, 25, of Huntsville at a high-rate of speed. The victim’s body was discovered by police on Century Lane a short time later.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Roberts and he was arrested a short time later in Oneida.

The victim’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.