Haslam cites trucking industry support for fuel tax hike

WKRN Published:
Governor Bill Haslam (WKRN)
Governor Bill Haslam (WKRN)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is citing the willingness of the trucking industry to pay more at the pump as an example of why Tennessee needs to increase the state’s gas and diesel taxes.

It’s been a week since the governor first unveiled his plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee.

But many lawmakers have reservations about voting for the first gas tax hike since 1989, even though Haslam’s plan would cut the corresponding amount of taxes in other areas.

Haslam has outlined more than $10 billion in road and bridge projects waiting for the kind of funding the new taxes would provide.

The governor told reporters on Wednesday that trucking companies recognize that better roads and less congestion would mean they will save money in the long run.

Related: Haslam proposes 7 cent increase to Tennessee gas tax

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s