Flight from DC makes emergency landing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mesa Airlines flight headed to Nashville from Washington D.C. had to make an emergency landing Thursday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flight 6176 was coming from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia when the crew reported a fire warning for the right engine and a possible fuel leak.

When the plane touched down at the Nashville International Airport at 6:10 p.m., where it was already scheduled to land, airport firefighters sprayed the engine with foam.

BNA Spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall said all the passengers were evacuated safely and put on a shuttle to the terminal. No one was hurt.

The same plane, which is a CRJ 7 aircraft, was scheduled to head back to D.C. after its landing here. That flight has been canceled.

The FAA is investigating.