Congressman Jimmy Duncan shares his thoughts on President Trump

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – U.S Representative for the 2nd District of Tennessee, Jimmy Duncan, is praising President Trump’s first steps in the oval office.

In less than a week of being in office, President Trump has already signed a number of executive orders, including building a new wall on the U.S. and Mexico border.

“Mexico needs us a lot more than we need Mexico,” said Duncan.

President Trump and Congressman Duncan also agreeing on the need to spend more on infrastructure.

“Infrastructure jobs have to be done here in the U.S. It helps create hundreds of thousands if not millions of jobs,” said Duncan.

Duncan also said he believes President Trump will reverse the trend of sending jobs to other countries.

“He is at least getting on big corporations about sending so many jobs to other countries,” said Duncan.

Congressman Duncan stated that he supported the president during his campaign because of his positions on national and international issues.

Duncan’s only critique of President Trump was that he wished he did not worry about things like the crowd size at the inauguration.