SPEEDWELL (WATE) – A Speedwell man was found guilty Thursday of second degree murder following a May 2015 shooting.

Roy Michael Ford was charged with the death of Billy Scott Brogan on May 30, 2015. At the time, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs found Brogan’s body and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ford was taken to the Claiborne County jail and deputies said they found a gun believed to be the murder weapon.

Ford’s sentencing hearing is set for April 24.