Barnes & Noble to host ‘Disney Reads Day’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Barnes and Noble Knoxville will celebrate reading with the magic of Disney in February.

Disney Reads Day is a national celebration. There will be readings of Disney stories, giveaways and fun activities. Attendees can meet their favorite characters, including: Beauty and the Beast, Elsa, Aladdin and Mickey Mouse! Also, Upstate Birds of Prey will be bringing some of its rescue birds to the event.

The event is in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide, Disney/ABC Television Group and First Book. First Book works with organizations to provide children with new books and educational materials to teachers. The non-profit has worked with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Barnes and Noble will be donating 10 percent of qualifying purchases to Knox County’s Imagination Library.

There will be a discussion, autograph session and reading with the author of Serafina and the Black Cloak, Robert Beatty. Beatty will read the first chapter of the upcoming third book in the Serafina Series.

The event will be February 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.