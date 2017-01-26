American woman with brain cancer completes third leg of World Marathon Challenge

MIAMI, Fla. (WHTM) – BethAnn Telford’s World Marathon Challenge is through its third day. It will end with Telford and a group of elite athletes completing 7 marathons over 7 consecutive days in 7 continents.

The difference between Telford and the other athletes? She’s the only American woman running, and she’s battling brain cancer.

“It’s just been amazing, the people that have read my story and know this isn’t about BethAnn Telford, but this is about the millions of people that are suffering and are getting the word out.”

The daily grind of marathons and travel, which will total in 25,000 miles flying across the world in one week, would take its toll on anyone, but Telford’s cancer treatments and surgeries have left her bladder only able to hold a small amount of fluids. In order to finish the races hydrated, she has to catheterize herself, illustrating the commitment she has to finishing this global trek.

“I feel great, I actually had a lot of support here because I’m in America. I got to see my family, I had a lot of friends surprise me and come down and run with me. I ran faster than I should have, I ran like a 4 hours and 26 minutes or something like that. It was just beautiful.”

Telford’s next marathon is Thursday in Madrid, Spain. The World Marathon Challenge ends in Australia, but her journey will be far from over after she crosses that last finish line.

“Well let me tell you my finish line isn’t at Sydney Australia which is the last marathon of this challenge, my finish line is when you report that there’s a cure for cancer.”