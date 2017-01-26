$10,000 donation made to UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institute received a $10,000 check Thursday from Rick McGill Toyota to benefit the center’s Breast Health Outreach Program (BHOP).

The BHOP program is a grant funded operation that provides essential breast health services in 21 East Tennessee counties.

Director of UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institute, Dr. John Bell, said the donated money will go toward supplying mammograms for women who cannot afford them as well as providing education materials.

“Without these grant funds the people wouldn’t exist, the equipment wouldn’t exist, the program wouldn’t exist, and the women who need the services wouldn’t have access to them,” said Bell.

BHOP offers free health education classes that focus on the importance of early detection including:

· Screening guidelines

· Warning signs of breast cancer

· Proper technique for breast self-exam (BSE) utilizing MammaCare® Breast Models

For more information on BHOP and the availability of their classes, click here.