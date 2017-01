KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville welcome three new additions last week.

Three Northern Spider tortoises were hatched at the zoo. The breed is critically endangered.

The breed is lives on the southern coast of Madagascar and can be found in dry woodlands, brush lands and sand dunes, according to the St. Louis Zoo.

The tortoise has a yellow web-like pattern, similar to a spider’s home, on its carapace.

The breed eats plants and cow dung that has insect larvae.

Babies! We have had 3 Northern Spider tortoise babies hatch in the past week, exciting times @zooknoxville#criticallyendangered A video posted by Zoo Knoxville (@zooknoxville) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

