Young-Williams to reopen Thursday after parvo testing; 8 dogs euthanized

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center plans to reopen Thursday after testing 147 dogs for parvovirus. Eight dogs had to be euthanized and three are under observation.

Young-Williams announced the testing on Monday after dogs at the shelter tested positive for the disease. Testing and cleaning required the facilities to close for two days, but all services, including intake and adoption, are set to resume Thursday.

The center continues to observe all animals and will announce if any more closures or schedule changes are needed.

“As an open intake shelter, we turn no animal away – regardless of illness, injury, abuse or neglect,” said Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, director of shelter medicine for Young-Williams Animal Center. “That means we are faced at times with the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize animals. Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease currently affecting dogs across our community, which resulted in unvaccinated animals coming through our doors. With these parvovirus cases amid our high population of animals, it was the humane choice for the dogs euthanized and the safe choice for the hundreds of other animals in our care.

Armstrong went on to encourage vaccinating your pets to prevent the spread of disease in the community, as well as helping Young-Williams by adopting, spaying and neutering, volunteering, fostering or donating.