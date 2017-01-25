World Series trophy to visit Smokies Stadium to help wildfire survivors

Published: Updated:
(Photo: Tennessee Smokies)
(Photo: Tennessee Smokies)

KODAK (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies will be helping Sevier County wildfire survivors.

The World Series Champion Chicago Cubs will be bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy to Smokies Stadium February 2.

The trophy has traveled through the Midwest for fans to celebrate. The Smokies are an AA affiliate for the Cubs.

Fans can take photos with the trophy for a $10 donation to help survivors. The first 500 fans to receive a wristband will be guaranteed an opportunity to see the trophy. Also, there will be food available for purchase to provide additional funds for survivors.

The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

