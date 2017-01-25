What’s coming to, leaving Netflix this February

(WKRN) – New titles headed to Netflix next month include “Finding Dory,” “Magic Mike,” “Twilight,” and “Superbad.”

A complete list of titles coming and going from the streaming service is available below.

New to Netflix in February:

February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

February 4

Superbad (2007)

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

February 6

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

February 8

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

February 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4

White Nights

February 15

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

February 16

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

February 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

February 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

February 23

Sausage Party (2016)

February 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Legend Quest: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

February 26

Night Will Fall (2016)

February 27

Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes

Leaving Netflix in February

February 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

February 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

February 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

February 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

Clueless