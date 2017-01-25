Tennessee had 42 reports of voter fraud during 2016 elections

WKRN staff Published:
voting-machine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump is not backing down from his claims that there was widespread voter fraud. He believes millions of illegal ballots were cast.

WKRN has learned Tennessee did have reports of voter fraud during the recent election and those last March and August.

Tennessee’s Secretary of State said there were 42 cases of voter fraud in all. Here they are broken down:

  • 18 instances of felons voting
  • 9 instances of double voting
  • 9 instances of residential issues
  • 2 instances of fraudulent voter registration
  • 2 instances of voters who are currently under investigation
  • 1 instance of fraudulent absentee voting
  • 1 instance of non-citizens voting

“All of those cases are turned over to local district attorneys for potential prosecution. We are confident in our system’s integrity but are open to learning more about President Trump’s concerns,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.

President Trump is calling for a major investigation into voter fraud.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s