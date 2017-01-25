TBI: Remains identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The skeletal remains found Monday in Robertson County have been positively identified as Pfc. Shadow McClaine.

The Fort Campbell soldier went missing on Sept. 2, 2016 and was never seen or heard from again.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the skeletal remains were found at the Maxey Road exit off Interstate 24 early Monday afternoon. News 2 spoke with McClaine’s father that night, before the identification was made, as he pleaded for answers in his daughter’s whereabouts.

Previous story: ‘Worst nightmare’: Father wants closure as Fort Campbell soldier still missing

After being removed from the area by the medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning, the remains were positively identified Wednesday.

Two other soldiers out of Fort Campbell are currently being held in McClaine’s death. The U.S. Army preferred charges against the men for conspiracy, premeditated murder, and kidnapping.

Further details on the investigation or how McClaine might have died were not immediately released.