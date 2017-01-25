Regulation aimed at stopping horse soring on hold

Associated Press Published:
Tennessee walking horses are prized for their graceful, high-stepping gait but many question the price some horses pay for that prize-winning gait. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Tennessee walking horses are prized for their graceful, high-stepping gait but many question the price some horses pay for that prize-winning gait. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal regulation aimed at stopping the practice of soring among Tennessee Walking Horses and similar breeds is on hold after the White House issued a memo that all unpublished rules be withdrawn and reviewed.

The Tennessean reports the Department of Agriculture regulation updating the Horse Protection Act was scheduled to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register, which is the last step it had before taking effect. However, the proposal was one of dozens put on hold by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Soring occurs when a horse’s legs are intentionally injured to make the animal have a higher gait. It often includes the use of caustic chemicals and chains, or objects shoved between the hoof and stacked shoes.

Neither the Agriculture Department nor the White House responded to the newspaper’s request for comment.

