Morristown K-9 team receives top award

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Morristown Police Department Officer Paul Pressley and his K-9 partner, Dano, have been a team for four years.

At the 28th Annual K-9 Street Survival Seminar the duo took best K-9 team at the 28th Annual K-9 Street Survival Seminar hosted by the Sevierville Police Department. Throughout the week instructors watched approximately 40 K-9 Teams work together through scenario-based training.

The training consisted of tracking, narcotics detection, apprehension and obedience. Officer Pressley and Dano were selected the best throughout the week.

Officer Pressley has served the citizens of Morristown for nine years. He has also served in the armed forces. Dano has served with the Morristown Police Department for six years.

In addition to his regular patrol and K-9 duties, Officer Pressley is a member of the Special Response Team and has been a member of the Criminal Apprehension Unit. Police said Dano is a Belgium Malinios and like their K-9s is a dual purpose dog. He is trained for narcotics detection and apprehension.